They won't hurt you

"Thank you for your service"--a nice thing to hear. Every time I go out, someone smiles as me and says it. It's nice to hear, but some of the boys never hear it, and wouldn't know how to react if they did.

These are the old heads I see when I go up to Fort Roots to see my doctor. These old guys are sitting outside and have a 1,000-yard stare in their eyes. They will sit perfectly still for a long time, and you can tell they are years in the past, and seeing horrible things.

Most fellas are all right, but some never forget. They are the fellas who came home and were lost. They live in the hills of the Ozarks. Some live in poverty, being unable to adapt. Some live in the bushes at the backside of Burns Park and only come out of hiding at night. I try to help these men. Most are in their late 60s and are alone, except for others like them. There are groups who live together in cardboard hooches, below Pulaski Heights, next to the golf course.

Don't be afraid of them; they won't hurt you. They are just old vets trying to survive, but they can't escape their service.

Just smile at them, and maybe once in a while get a vet a two-liter soda or a Big Mac.

C.W.O. HILLIS

Jacksonville