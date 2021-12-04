Fordyce gets bugs out, rallies to edge Clarendon

FORDYCE -- A full set of bleachers on the home side of Bear Bryant Stadium didn't stop the locals from descending on Redbug Field. They ringed the stadium, hanging over chain-link fences and sitting on trucks between the back of the north end zone and the train tracks.

Then they waited. And waited some more. Every time Fordyce had a chance, the crowd rose to their feet -- only to sit back down after yet another Clarendon defensive stand.

With a little more than eight minutes remaining, however, the play the Redbug faithful had been waiting for came.

Jyrique Walker's 35-yard halfback pass to a wide-open Dominic Hammond got Fordyce on the board after being shut out for nearly 40 minutes Friday, and the Redbugs' ensuing extra point was the decider as Fordyce edged Clarendon 7-6 in a Class 2A state semifinal. The Redbugs had just 71 yards of total offense in the first half but kept the Lions without a point after their opening-drive score and forced four turnovers, including three fumbles by Arkansas signee Quincey McAdoo.

"Our kids fought to the end just like we did last week," Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said. "I told our kids that we just know how to win close games when it counts and I was proud of where they stepped up, especially on defense. ... We just kept fighting and fighting and fighting."

Clarendon (9-3) didn't take but 75 seconds to open the scoring. Kaleb Williams lofted a jump-pass to Terrance Hampton for 35 yards, putting the Lions on the board. But the visitors' extra point clanked off the right upright, and while it seemed inconsequential less than two minutes into the game, it could have sent the game into overtime.

Clarendon then had more chances to really assert itself after beating the Redbugs 33-21 on the same field Sept. 24.

The Lions blocked a punt, taking over at the Fordyce 30-yard line, only to fumble three plays later. After the Redbugs went three-and-out the next series, Clarendon marched back inside the Fordyce 30, but McAdoo fumbled again.

"Our kids played their hearts out," Lions Coach Mark Courtney said. "We just had too many mistakes -- turned the ball over and Fordyce is too good of a team to give them that many chances."

The Redbugs kept banging on the door. Fordyce (10-3) had three turnovers on downs to start the second half, one of which was a drop in the end zone.

When Rodgers called the fourth-down play early in the fourth quarter, Redbug quarterback Trey Merritt needed just one look to be sure it was going for six.

"We don't run many fakes," Merritt said. "So when I pitched it and I looked and saw the cornerback come down, I knew it was a touchdown."

Clarendon had its chance to potentially win the game, taking over in Fordyce territory after the hosts failed on yet another fourth-down attempt with 5:20 remaining. A penalty and a couple of hard runs powered the ball inside the Redbug 10. But two penalties backed the Lions up to the point where they couldn't attempt what would've been a go-ahead field goal.

Once Clarendon's fourth-down Hail Mary went in and out of McAdoo's hands with 3:15 to play, Fordyce needed only one first down to seal its return to War Memorial Stadium, where it'll meet McCrory next weekend and try to make it three state titles in three years.

"We didn't win state tonight," Rodgers said. "Our kids have to understand we've got one more game to play."