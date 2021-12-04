Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith police searching for suspect in Dec. 1 shooting death

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:57 p.m.
Hakim Williams

FORT SMITH -- Police are searching for an at-large suspect in connection with the Dec. 1 shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremiah Tabut.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Hakim Williams, 19, for first degree murder, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

"Mr. Williams is still at large and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the release states.

Anyone with information about Williams' location should call 911 or 479-709-5000. Tips eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 can be submitted to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers by phone to 78-CRIME.


Print Headline: Fort Smith police searching for suspect in Dec. 1 shooting death

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT