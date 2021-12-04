Four die Thursday on Arkansas roads

Four people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Melvin Wilkerson, 85, of Hensley died around 3 p.m. on U.S. 167 in rural Saline County after his vehicle was struck while pulling out of a driveway onto the highway.

Wilkerson was trying to pull onto U.S. 167 southbound when he crossed into the path of a 2014 Kenworth tractor trailer. The truck tried to avoid Wilkerson, but struck his 2007 Ford on the driver side, killing him.

Kelson Guerreiro, 43, of Huntsville died when his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle struck a vehicle that failed to yield around 5:30 p.m on U.S. 412B in Hindsville.

The driver of a 2011 Kia Sorento was turning onto U.S. 412B from Arkansas 45, and Guerreiro stuck the other vehicle, fatally injuring him.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Ronald O'Keefe, 72, of Hot Springs died around 8:30 p.m. on Small Dike Road in Bismarck after losing control of his 2021 Toyota and being ejected from the car.

O'Keefe was northbound and crossed the southbound lane, reentering the roadway before losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped several times and ejected O'Keefe, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Hot Spring County coroner Jason Chenault.

Matthew Boswell, 30, of Trimann was killed by a wheel that came off a vehicle and struck his windshield just before 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 630 east in Little Rock, near mile marker 2.

A 2021 Ram headed west on I-630 lost a rear wheel on the driver's side, which sailed over the concrete barrier and struck Boswell's 2013 Hyundai in the windshield, fatally injuring him.

His vehicle came to a stop and a third vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet, was unable to stop before hitting the Hyundai in the rear.

Troopers reported the conditions at all four crashes to be clear and dry, the report states.