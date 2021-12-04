



Happy birthday (Dec. 4): Your gorgeous attitude is a net to pull in fascinating friends, lucrative opportunities and unexpected astonishments. You make it look effortless, but your charisma takes work. Your goal of greater awareness and better listening seems humble to some, but it also happens to crack open the treasure chest.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are plenty of good ideas zinging around, but without a structure for accountability it will be difficult to get people to do what they say they'll do. Make a deadline-based plan including verification, reward and punishment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When something doesn't work the first few times, it's hard to know whether you need more tries or an entirely different approach. In the current case, it's a little of both. Do more research.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): While you're no slave to the clock, you can't get around the fact that the world runs on agreements around when and where. To avoid rushing around, give yourself a wide margin for the unexpected glitch.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As you check your current status against where you'd like to be, give yourself plenty of credit for things like taking care of yourself. Because getting to the goal won't be half as important as how you feel when you get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Context will be extremely important to making the right impression. Meet in a place that will keep you feeling comfortable and powerful. Bonus points for good lighting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People on the same team won't necessarily act like they are. They may be overly competitive and noncollaborative. The important thing is to stay relaxed and alert. This dynamic will only sharpen your game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'd love to know what's coming up, but this is no time to stare into the ethereal mist. Make it happen. Choose your adventure, plan it and get busy creating a destiny worthy of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): New ventures will be meaty and will come with a side order of inconvenience and a big glass of chaos to wash it all down. Hang in there for the complimentary dessert, as sweet as it is just.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you're caught in the traffic jams of life, stay patient. Even the most monumental of accomplishments can only happen on a moment-to-moment basis.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An endeavor will be so involving, you'll slip into a state of flow. It's just you and the task at hand. The input or reaction of the outside world will mean nothing to you — if you notice it at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll have no problem getting attention, but what matters is what happens afterward. Make it count. Be ready to lead people somewhere. This is a perfect time to prepare.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are those whose relationship with the truth is tenuous at best. Maybe half of what they say is real, but which half? Take the whole expression as metaphor though, and a deeper truth emerges.

FRESH MOON, FRESH START

Technically we can start over at any moment. We don’t because we prefer the safety of an identity. We relate to ourselves as people who behave in certain ways. When it’s working, great! And when it’s not, as will be the case for many today, it’s time to alter or drop something. It’s amazing what can be lost while still maintaining a sense of self.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My great-grandmother was psychic, and she gave readings in the small town where she grew up. Her mother (my great-great-grandmother) also had the gift, and her sister had it too. The gift skipped a couple of generations but I’m wondering if I can have it too. I feel a strong connection to certain objects and people even when there is no logical reason why I should. Maybe these feelings are leading me to my roots? But how can I develop this weird gift? I’m a Cancer.”

A: The human animal, like other animals to varying degrees, has receptive powers beyond the five commonly held senses. The astrological water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are known to apply their interpretive talents to the healing arts. To develop your “weird gift,” cultivate a playful imagination. Messages come to you all the time that you discount as unreal because they flit in from such a fanciful place in your mind. Imaginings may not be true, but there are times they will be. Start writing them down. Here’s an exercise: touch the object you are drawn to and ask yourself, “What dreams does this inspire? What visions play inside this object?” Validate whatever pops into your head by writing it down, no judgment. Your imagination, which is connected to the psychic world, will strengthen when nurtured in this way.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Hip-hop mogul and Grammy collector Jay-Z (12/4/1969) has a diverse portfolio of businesses, including a champagne company and a film and television production company. Diversity and expansion are buzzwords for Sagittarian entrepreneurs, and Jay-Z has his natal Sun, Mercury and Venus all in the sign of “more.” Moon, Jupiter and Uranus in partner-oriented Libra indicate a talent for making beneficial alliances.







