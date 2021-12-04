IN THE GARDEN: Major Wheeler honeysuckle a variant of the native vine

Q Is Major Wheeler honeysuckle vine considered invasive? How does it spread? I was interested because it attracts hummingbirds. Do you have a suggestion for a plant to cover a wire fence for privacy? I'd like something quick growing and evergreen.

A Major Wheeler is Lonicera sempervirens, a selection of our native honeysuckle vine, so it is not invasive as Japanese honeysuckle. It is a beautiful, red-flowering form. I think it would be a great option.

■ ■ ■

Q In a recent column you recommended cutting back canna foliage after frost. Do the plants then winter successfully in the ground in Zone 7, northern side [of a building]?

A In most winters, canna bulbs overwinter fine from Central Arkansas south. I found very little damage even after last winter, however, snow is a good insulator. Once you have a hard freeze, cut the foliage and add an extra layer of mulch, but let it freeze first.





Q I have some tree of heaven in my yard that were planted by neighbors some 50 years ago. They are very large, and I wanted them gone as they are invasive. I eventually got the trees killed by chopping rings around the circumference and treating wounds with brush killer. My question is: How do I kill the roots? They send up rhizomes all over the yard. I have sprayed them, and they only send up more somewhere along the root. If I continue spraying again next summer, will they eventually die as they don't have leaves to supply food?

A Tree of heaven, or Ailanthus, is difficult to eradicate in a season or two. They have an extensive root system, which can spread far beyond where the first tree was planted. Continue cutting and eradicating when you see it. After two or three years of thorough eradication, it should be worn out. But don't ignore it, or it will be back as strong as ever.

■ ■ ■

Q I brought my potted tropical hibiscus indoors to overwinter in a sunny window. It's blooming and beautiful but now has a mealybug infestation. I have a container of Neem oil concentrate that I've had for several years. Would it still be safe and effective to mix with water and spray the plant? Or do you have other suggestions? I've used a cotton swab and alcohol, but it's becoming more than that will handle.

A I don't think Neem is labeled for use indoors, unless you have a houseplant formulation. You could mix up some Murphy's Oil Soap and water and spray that on. Just about a teaspoon per gallon of water. Spray where the mealybugs are, but monitor, because you might not see the crawlers. There are also some houseplant spikes that contain a systemic insecticide good against such pests that you could find at hardware stores.

■ ■ ■

Q My large leaf hydrangeas are quite tall. Regrettably, I got confused as to the right timing for pruning. Please advise me on when I can prune my plants.

A I am assuming you have the big leaf pink- or blue-blooming hydrangea macrophylla. These plants have their biggest flower buds set for next summer already. The time to prune them was just as the flowers faded in summer. If they are overly tall, in the spring, you could remove a few of the very tallest canes, leaving behind enough canes to allow for flowers. White-flowering paniculata and smooth hydrangeas bloom on new growth, and so can be pruned before new growth begins in March.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com