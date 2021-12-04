Justice Department investigates Cuomo in civil inquiry; began in August

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York officials disclosed Thursday.

The exact nature of the inquiry and its current status was unclear.

The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office when Cuomo resigned in August, said it hired a law firm in October to handle “matters relating to ongoing investigations inherited from the previous administration,” and that one of those matters was an investigation by the Justice Department’s civil-rights division and the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

The law firm’s hiring was initially disclosed in a contract made public Thursday as a result of public records requests by several news organizations.

Cuomo resigned after an investigative report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.