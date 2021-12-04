Long wins Lions peace poster contest in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Reese Long, a seventh-grader at Gravette Middle School, is the local winner of the annual Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest.

The theme of this year's annual contest was "We Are All Connected." Reese's colorful winning poster displayed several scenes, all connected by interlocking puzzle pieces and Lego blocks. Scenes included hands clasping other hands, a rainbow dotted with peace signs, and a young girl sitting beneath a tree and looking up at the stars.

The Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest is sponsored by Lions Clubs worldwide to give schoolchildren, ages 11-13, an opportunity to share their visions of peace with their communities. The contest was introduced in 1988-89, and the first contest winner was Mustapha El Tawokji from Lebanon.

One winner for each contest is chosen to advance to the district governor for judging. One winner is selected on the district level to go on to the multiple district competition, and from there one winner is forwarded to International Headquarters for the final judging. Entries are judged on all levels on originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the theme.

Members of the Gravette club judged the local contest Nov. 9 and chose Reese as the winner. Alyssa Leonard won second place in the local contest, and Madaya Jordan won third. Both are in eighth grade. Kathrin King, Laney Chilton and Kennedy Brannon also participated in the contest, and all will receive certificates of appreciation.

Lions Club president Linda Damron expressed appreciation to middle school art teacher Kolbie Rice for encouraging her students to participate and to Cela Gaytan, Lions Club vice president, who has been chairman of the contest for the past three years.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Winning posters in the local Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest are on display at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center Nov. 9 where they were judged by local Lions Club members. Pictured are posters judged as first and second place winners, created by Gravette Middle School students Reese Long and Alyssa Leonard.

