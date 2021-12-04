Maya Porter: Pandemic illustrates need for community

One of the basic tenets of Quakerism is a commitment to community. For example, in the 17th century, when the Quakers were severely persecuted, they created Committees of Sufferings to take care of the families of imprisoned members. Because Friends could not belong to the state church, they were forbidden by law from participating in any governmental welfare programs, so they created their own to care for themselves. It's doubtful that Quakerism would have survived without that strong commitment to community.

The pandemic has given us a living laboratory to experiment with isolation versus community. Some of us have experienced tragedy and great loss. We have all learned to live with separation and in the process have learned just how important community is. Being a "rugged individual" felt good as long as we had the option of joining groups whenever we wanted, but we have discovered that involuntary isolation is not what feeds our souls.

It's in community that we develop bonds that sustain us. To hug our grandchildren, to laugh with our brothers and sisters, to share stories with a neighbor over a cup of coffee -- these experiences reinforce our humanity, our sense of ourselves. We are reminded of who we are in the reflection of ourselves in other people's eyes.

The covid-19 virus is forcing us to acknowledge that "no man is an island, entire of itself." When Jesus said to love our neighbor as ourselves, he was recognizing our interdependence. How we deal with the virus does not depend only on what is preferable or convenient for us individually. Being vaccinated, social distancing, wearing masks -- all contribute to the well-being of the community. A livable society depends on how well we care for each other.

We need to nurture our connections, to strengthen our bonds. The pandemic has required us to be creative about how we do that, including learning new technology. Drive-by birthday parties, yelling together in our front yards, singing on our balconies -- we connect with each other in any way we can.

I crave solitude, but sometimes I imagine what it would feel like if I were to suddenly discover that I was the last person alive on the planet. It's hard to imagine it at first, but as I get into it, I get more and more disturbed. I wouldn't survive very long -- my food would run out, the faucets would run dry, the lights would go off, and so on. But even if I imagine that by some miracle the physical world keeps functioning, the aloneness is overwhelming. I can't stay in the exercise for long; the prospect of never having any other human contact is unbearable.

In years to come, I hope we remember how not how the covid-19 pandemic separated us, but how it brought us together.

