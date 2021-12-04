MCCRORY 20, POYEN 18

MCCRORY -- Levi Tucker scored on a 2-yard run and McCrory converted a two-point conversion pass from Cason Campbell to Reid Kennon to take an 8-point third-quarter, but the Jaguars needed to summon a goal-line stand in the finals seconds to advance to next week's Class 2A state title game at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

"You don't understand," McCrory Coach Chris Kennon said. "You just don't understand."

Poyen (8-5) scored later in the third quarter to make it a 20-18 game, but the Indians missed the two-point conversion and McCrory retained the lead.

McCrory (12-1) then took the ball and drove to the 6-inch line midway though the fourth quarter with a chance to put the game away, but he Jaguars fumbled the ball back to Poyen.

The Indians drove all the way to the Jaguars 4 in the final moments.

Kennon said the Poyen tried to set up one final play.

"We made a stand, and they were out of timeouts, and the clock ran out on third down," Kennon said.

Fumbling on the opponent's 6-inch line with a two-point lead was not a good omen.

"It was just unbelievable," Kennon said. "The next thing you know you're fighting for your life."