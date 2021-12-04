Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Marquise Adams, 28, of 1319 N. Carriage Way in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, theft of property and burglary. Adams was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jayson Gloe, 48, of 416 S. Cleveland St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Gloe was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Randy Rister, 36, of 17546 Mountain View Road in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rister was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Nathaniel Walters, 43, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, manufacture of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Walters was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.