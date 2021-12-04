Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation adds new board members

The foundation

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation announced Thursday it has added two members to its Board of Directors.

Patricia Rodriguez, a social work-oriented nonprofit professional and independent bilingual program facilitator, and Nicole Foote, Kellogg Co. senior sales director, are the board's newest members, according to a college news release.

The new members will assist the board by advocating for the college, supporting the college's leadership, implementing short- and long-term goals, raising funds and growing the college's prospect base, according to the release.

Rodriguez is a Northwest Arkansas Community College and University of Arkansas graduate, according to the release. She is a client advocate at The Bail Project, where she works to keep pretrial detainees out of jail.

Foote is a graduate of Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, N.C., and Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., according to the release. Foote has moved into six different roles spanning various departments since joining the Kellogg Co. in 2007.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest community college in the state with an enrollment of more than 7,000 students. The foundation is a separate nonprofit organization that serves as the college's philanthropic arm.

