BASKETBALL

Maryland coach steps down

Mark Turgeon's tenure at Maryland is over, less than a month after the start of his 11th season at the helm. The Terrapins were struggling to reach their potential -- although the abrupt change still came with a jolt, just eight games into the 2021-22 campaign. "After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland men's basketball program," Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a statement. Assistant Danny Manning was made interim coach for the rest of the season. Turgeon went 226-116 at Maryland and is 476-275 overall as a head coach. He coached at Jacksonville State, Wichita State and Texas A&M before being hired to take over the Terrapins.

Blazers fire team president

The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct. The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim GM. The team said in a statement that Olshey was dismissed for violating its code of conduct. The Blazers had hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey. The dismissal is effective immediately. Olshey, 56, had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

FOOTBALL

Gordon doubtful vs. Chiefs

Rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III can't play. Gordon didn't practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries and was listed as doubtful Friday. Coach Vic Fangio doesn't expect Gordon to participate in today's walkthrough, either. If Gordon is out, Williams will get the bulk of the workload with veteran running back Mike Boone also getting some work, Fangio said. Despite a pair of fumbles, Gordon has rushed for 605 yards and five touchdowns to go with 22 receptions for 166 yards and two TDs. Williams, a second-round pick out of North Carolina, has rushed for 568 yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries with 27 receptions for 193 yards and a TD. The Chiefs will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fenton, the NFL's top-rated cornerback according to some grading services, would miss the game with the knee he strained two weeks ago against Dallas. Niang has been dealing with a rib injury.

SKIING

Kilde wins super-G

A big day for Aleksander Aamodt Kilde -- winning a World Cup super-G race in Beaver Creek, Colo., less than a year after tearing a knee ligament -- suddenly turned bittersweet: The Norwegian ski racer watched his good friend and teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, slide into the protective fencing after falling. Jansrud, a five-time Olympic medalist, injured a knee and shoulder Friday but was able to get up and ski the rest of the way down the hill. He even made it over to congratulate Kilde before limping away. Kilde, the 2019-20 overall World Cup champion, finished a tricky and technical Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 10.26 seconds to edge Swiss racer Marco Odermatt -- the super-G winner the day before -- by a scant 0.03 seconds. American Travis Ganong wound up third -- he was second on the slope and his time held up for his first World Cup super-G podium.

Goggia dominates downhill

Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy won the first downhill race of the women's World Cup season by a whopping margin of nearly 11/2 seconds on Friday, with Breezy Johnson second and her American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin back in 26th. Goggia dominated the course on a sunny afternoon without wind, finishing in 1 minute, 46.95 seconds for her ninth career World Cup victory in downhill. Johnson, a 25-year-old from Wyoming, claimed a second-place showing for the first time in her World Cup career by crossing the line in 1:48.42 -- 1.47 seconds off Goggia's pace.

TENNIS

Croatia advances to final

In a showdown between the world's best player and doubles pair, Croatia's top-ranked twosome beat a Serbia led by Novak Djokovic to send their country into the Davis Cup final. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic brushed aside Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles on Friday to win the semifinal for Croatia 2-1. Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup come Sunday against the winner of today's other semifinal between Russia and Germany. Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match after Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles. Djokovic pulled Serbia level at 1-1 by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 before he stepped back on the Madrid Arena's indoor hard court for the decider.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon reacts to a foul called against the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



FILE - Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason on Nov. 17, 2021, in College Park, Md. Turgeon is out as Maryland's basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25. The athletic department announced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)



Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Virginia Tech won 62-58. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

