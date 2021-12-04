One for Lucas





Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas had noticed it the past few weeks.

His Bruin team had been jumping out to big leads early, but the end results were close. They led Harrison 22-0 in an eventual 36-21 victory to open postseason play. They jumped out to a 29-7 lead before halftime in a 38-28 defeat of Greenbrier in last week's semifinals.

"We didn't finish," Lucas said. "And that's that was the big thing ... It seemed like we got a little comfortable. And that starts with me, but I made sure I wasn't going to let that happen tonight."

Under the lights of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday, with a Class 5A championship on the line, Lucas followed through on that promise. His Bruins stayed on the gas after building a 30-7 halftime lead to beat White Hall 51-19. It also earned Lucas a state title in his first year as the Bruins' head coach.

"It really feels great," Lucas said. "It's still kind of shocking. I'm sure it'll set in later on, and tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day. I'm just so happy for our kids."

The game plan for the win began in early October, Lucas said, after Pulaski Academy struggled for a half of football against the Bulldogs before breaking away for a 63-28 victory.

The day following the win, Lucas and his staff got together to game plan for Maumelle. Offensive coordinator Adam Thrash, however, wanted to fixed the mistakes from the night before.

"I had to jump on him," Lucas said. "I was like, 'Adam, we play Maumelle next week,' but he made sure that he was ready if we had to meet White Hall again."

Pulaski Academy (14-2) finished Friday's game with 654 yards of offense, its second largest total this season, only to its 686-yard effort in a 63-39 win against Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy on Sept. 9.

Quarterback Charlie Fiser, awarded the game's MVP honor, was 17 of 36 passing for 386 yards and 3 touchdown passes. Joe Himon was the game's leading rusher with 151 yards and 2 scores. Jaylin McKinney and Charlie Barker both turned in 100-yard receiving efforts for the Bruins.

It was another productive night for the Bruins, but they also played turnover-free. It paid dividends early.

At the 5:11 mark of the first quarter, the Bruins forced a fumble on White Hall quarterback Matthew Martinez, who gave the ball back to the Bruins who kicked a field goal following the turnover, giving them an 11-7 lead.

Pulaski Academy followed the field goal with another turnover, on the ensuing kickoff. Vaughn Seelicke kicked what would be the game's lone onside recovery for Pulaski Academy.

"It doesn't take but one," White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding said in reference to the onside kicks. "And that's a turnover when you do that. We had four tonight. ... You do that to them, [and] we're lucky it wasn't 70 because they can score so quick."

White Hall (10-3) finished with 291 yards of offense. Martinez had one of his best passing nights this season, going 15 of 24 for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The mistakes led to missed opportunities on multiple occasions for the Bulldogs. The first-quarter fumble came after they scored on their opening drive and kept the Bruins out of the end zone on the following possession. In the third quarter, when White Hall outscored Pulaski Academy 12-7, it had a chance to cut into the lead but a touchdown grab by Jordan Jackson was eventually overturned by officials.

"They're just better than us," Bolding said. "In three years, we've thrown everything in our defense playbook at them, and they just whipped us. We made too many mistakes, got beat deep, fumbled, dropped two passes. We just made too many mistakes to beat a team like that."

Pulaski Academy players celebrate with the state championship trophy after defeating White Hall in the Class 5A championship game Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/124pchw. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)













Gallery: AAA State Championships: Pulaski Academy vs White Hall







