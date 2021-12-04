OPINION | WALLY HALL: A great sports day in Arkansas

What a great day for sports in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Razorbacks host Darrell Walker and the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans in Bud Walton at 3 p.m., the UALR women’s team is hosting Central Arkansas, there are high school state championships at War Memorial and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is in its second day of the season.

Plus, for most of the country this is Championship Day as conference championships are settled starting at 11 a.m. and ending more than a dozen hours later.

Everything but the UALR-UCA game is either televised or on your computer.

Oaklawn Anywhere makes it easy to play the ponies while watching games all day long, even though there will be a serious interruption for decorating the Christmas tree which has been up and waiting for a week.

By midnight tonight the College Football Playoffs will be settled, but the only thing we know for certain at this writing is Georgia will be in it even if they lose to Alabama.

If Bama loses it has a shot to be the No. 4 seed but it needs Baylor to go ahead and beat Oklahoma State. It has halftime and the Bears lead 21-6.

Sunday morning the Razorbacks football team will be told which bowl it is going to and while I think it will be the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, but I’m holding out hopes for the Outback in Tampa because of better weather.

I’m predicting the bowls in Sunday’s column and I’m putting the Hogs in Florida and crossing and my fingers.