Phone with microSD card slot can help expand storage space

Here's something to consider when buying your next phone or tablet: Get one that has a microSD card slot so you don't run out of storage space.

These days, a $25 microSD card holds a whopping 128 gigabytes or more. Samsung, Sony, Motorola, LG and Xiaomi phones all have slots for these. Alternatively, some phones, such as the Google Pixel, have dual SIM card capability. You can use a SIM card slot for a storage card.

Because the iPhone and iPad don't offer expandable internal storage, some people buy a new phone or tablet just to get more space. But that gets expensive. The iPhone 13 with 256 gigabytes is $100 more than the one with 128.

Here's a tip I got from CNET: Tap "Settings" and scroll down to "Photos." Check the box that says "Optimize iPhone storage." Another idea: Copy all of your iCloud photos over to Google Photos, then delete the ones from your phone that you don't need to see every day. Alternatively, get an SD card adapter for iPhone or Android. Plug it into your phone and transfer some of those photos and videos to the card.

Good news for iPhone users: You can have text messages automatically delete themselves after 30 days or a year. Go to "Settings," then "Messages." Adjust the setting under "Message History."

OUR ANDROID FUTURE

We're not wearing robotic parts yet, but it's coming. If you need extra support for any activity, you can order an exoskeleton for $899.

An exoskeleton is an artificially-intelligent body brace. Partially-paralyzed people use them to walk. They're also used in industrial and military environments where heavy equipment is involved. Now there's a version for consumers, coming out in May.

The Enhanced Robotics Sportsmate 5 claims to be the world's first and lightest portable wearable robotic exoskeleton. It weighs around 5.5 pounds -- about 85% lighter than others. It can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter.com. But buyer beware. With these crowd-funding sites, there's no guarantee you will get the product.

RESTORE IT

A reader alerted me to an unnerving fact about Windows 10. Even if your system has been regularly making restore points, they will disappear after 90 days. This makes it impossible to use Windows System Restore if you've been away for more than three months.

The reader said he had stopped using his PC for 11 months. On his return, he had a rude awakening. "Somehow," he said, "when Microsoft did an update, every ounce of content on my computer was gone." He thought he could run System Restore to get it back. Then he discovered the three-month limit. "My bad. I had not installed my new backup drive, so I did not have a backup."

TRAVEL GADGETS

I got some great ideas by reading "10 Best Tech Gadgets for Traveling" from Mashable.com.

The first thing they recommend is a small case to organize your cables. That way you don't get tangled up in cords on the plane. Another suggestion is wired headphones, since some airlines prohibit the wireless kind.

A more obvious item to bring on your trip is a portable charger. I needed one once when I had to hail a cab. My phone had gone dead, and I couldn't contact Uber or Lyft.

Mashable also suggests bringing an extra-long cable. This is handy if you've ever been in a hotel or guest room where the outlet is too far from your bedside.

But there were a few items in the top 10 list that I wouldn't buy. One is an ultraviolet light sanitizing wand. These can be dangerous. Point the light at your skin and you increase your chances of getting skin cancer. Stare into the light and you could go blind. Though experts say that some wands can "probably" kill covid-19, others don't work at all.

Another gadget I wouldn't get is a fingerprint padlock. These allow you to use your fingerprint to unlock your gym locker, bike or whatever, instead of having to remember your combination or use a key. But the reviews on all of the brands I looked at on Amazon ranged from 9% to 31% negative, which is too high for my tastes. I typically don't buy a product whose negative reviews are above 6%.

Mashable also suggests a Yogasleep portable sound machine, so you can nod off to ocean waves, rain or other soothing sounds. I used to love this sort of thing. But I'd just as soon listen to something on my phone.

Similarly, I'm not tempted by Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite tablet. My Fire can play movies, Audible titles and books in full color, and has a slot for a memory card, unlike the Paperwhite or the iPad. On the plus side, the Paperwhite gives you a black and white screen similar to the pages of an actual book. It has an incredible battery life, lasting up to 10 weeks on a single charge. What's more, you can immerse it in the bath or pool for a few seconds without problems. And you can read it in bright sunlight. But I don't often read outside.

FASTEST BROADBAND

The fastest broadband speeds in the world are in Singapore, Thailand, Switzerland, Chile, Denmark, France and Hungary, according to Tide.co. The U.S. is number eight on the list, just above the United Arab Emirates and Spain.

