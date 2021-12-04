PREP BASKETBALL: LR Central rolls to second victory over Rogers

ROGERS -- A few things have changed since the first time Rogers played Little Rock Central last month, and they haven't gone for the Lady Mounties' favor.

The visiting Lady Tigers put together a pair of offensive runs Friday night and pulled away for a 53-34 victory over a short-handed Rogers team during the second night of the Great 8 Classic in Mountie Arena.

Rogers (1-4), already without senior Kate Miller to start the season, lost Aubrey Treadwell with a broken finger during practice earlier this week. Perla Morales then hurt her ankle during Thursday's game against Camdenton, Mo., and went down again during Friday's game.

Coach Preston Early, however, pointed toward his team's offensive woes as the difference between Friday's game and the first matchup, which Central earned a 50-49 win on Nov. 18 in Little Rock. Two players, Ava Maner and Brooklyn Owens, accounted for all but six of the Lady Mounties' points.

"We gave ourselves a chance early and did a few things," Early said. "But we have so many catastrophic series of plays. We'll do a self-destructive play, then follow it with two or three. All of a sudden, we look up and we got from a competitive, two-possession game to being down by double digits.

"We have a hard time scoring right now. We have a bunch of young kids, and we're unsure of ourselves. We probably are our own worst enemy."

Rogers was within 13-12 early, and Owens hit a three-pointer early in the second quarter to give the Lady Mounties their first lead. The Lady Mounties, however, didn't score again until Maner completed a three-point play with 49.6 seconds before halftime.

By that time, Central (6-1) ran off 12 unanswered points and had a 25-15 cushion after a Lillian Jackson bucket. The Lady Tigers then opened the second half with another 10-0 run and enjoyed a 35-18 cushion after another Jackson bucket, and Rogers couldn't get any closer than 10 points again.

"The first time we played, it was just our second game and we had a lot of jitters," Central Coach Marlon Williams said. "We have settled in and had a few tough games recently, so I think our kids are getting a little more experienced and a little more comfortable with our system.

"We are capable of putting together some runs. We have some good players, but they're young. We have a lot of sophomores on our squad, but we play hard. When you play hard, good things happen."

Jordan Marshall had 11 in the first quarter and finished with 20 for Central, which plays Camdenton, Mo., at 3 p.m. for the Blue Division championship, while Ashlyn Kimble added 11. Owens, a freshman, led Rogers with 15 while Maner added 13.

North Little Rock 69, Rogers Heritage 34

North Little Rock stormed out to an early 21-5 lead, then used a late charge to finish its rout of Heritage, which suffered its second straight loss.

Destine Duckworth had 15 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who went on a 23-7 run in the fourth quarter and forced the running clock. Jocelyn Tate added 13 and April 11 for North Little Rock, which can complete a sweep of the Orange Division today with a win against Ozark, Mo.

Carlee Casteel had 18 points for Heritage, which plays Nettleton in a 1:30 p.m. game today.