Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

FS Northside 55, Hays, Kan. 31

Ashya Harris had 12 points as Fort Smith Northside reached the championship game of the Hays County (Kan.) Shootout with a convincing victory over the host team Friday afternoon.

Hatianna Releford added 10 points for the Lady Bears, who built a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 29-11 by halftime and 43-22 after three quarters.

Northside will play again at 4:15 p.m. today against Olathe (Kan.) West.

Bentonville 68, Gravette 42

Ella Campbell hit six of Bentonville's 11 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Gravette in Tiger Arena.

Campbell scored 11 in the first quarter as Bentonville jumped out to a 26-16 lead, then hit 11 more in the third as the Lady Tigers went on a 24-8 run and blew the game open.

Jada Brown added 15 points and Allison Disheroon 10 for Bentonville, which played its first game in almost two weeks. Alexa Parker finished with 13 and was the only Gravette player in double figures.

Bentonville West 63, Ash Grove, Mo. 50

West jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and claimed a consolation victory over Ash Grove in the Willard (Mo.) Invitational.

Laynee Tapp had 20 points to lead three players in double figures for the Lady Wolverines (3-3), who led 30-16 at halftime before Ash Grove pulled within 42-38 after three quarters.

Savannah Rangel and Marybeth Dyson each added 15 points for West, which plays Bolivar, Mo., at noon today.

The Lady Wolverines fell into the consolation bracket Thursday night with a 63-56 loss to Stafford, Mo. Both teams were tied at 23 at halftime but Stafford outscored West 22-13 in the third quarter to take control.

Ivy Johnson led the Lady Wolverines with 15 points, followed by Tapp with 14 and Dyson with 11.

Farmington 51, Mena 19

Farmington built a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Mena to move into today's championship game at the Hot Springs Classic.

Reese Shirey, Carson Dillard and Jenna Lawrence each had 11 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 39-9 at halftime.

Farmington will play at 1 p.m. in today's championship game.

Willard, Mo. 60, Harrison 45

Harrison fell in an early 24-8 hole and never recovered as the Lady Goblins lost to the host team during the Willard Invitational.

Clare Barger scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Harrison, which trailed 34-19 at halftime and 49-31 after three quarters. Reese Ricketts added 10 for the Lady Goblins.

BOYS

Bergman 68, Waldron 36

Bergman jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the opening quarter and moved onto the Duel in the Dome championship game with a victory over Waldron in West Fork.

Walker Patton had 27 points for the Panthers (13-2), who led 44-22 at halftime and 62-30 after three quarters. Camden Keymer added 10 points for Bergman.

Helias Catholic 81, Rogers Heritage 72

Helias outscored Heritage 28-14 in the fourth quarter and came from behind to defeat the War Eagles during the Arvest Classic at Springfield (Mo.) Parkview.

Micah Hill had 19 points to lead four War Eagles in double figures as Heritage led 38-34 at halftime and 58-53 through three quarters. Ian McChristian was next with 13, followed by Carson Simmons with 11 and Jaden Torres with 10.

Desmond White led Helias with 40 points and 10 rebounds.

Watson Chapel 56, Springdale Har-Ber 52

The Wildcats fell in the opening round of the Hot Springs Tournament on Thursday.

Cameron Mains scored 19 for Har-Ber and Miles Rolfe added 11.

Antwon Emsweller scored a game-high 21 points for Watson Chapel. Christopher Fountain added 16 and Khamani Cooper scored 13.