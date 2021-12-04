PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood, El Dorado clash for 6A title

GREENWOOD -- The Greenwood Bulldogs will play for a state-record 11th state championship today at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

They're making a record 15th appearance in a championship game in the modern era of the playoffs, which began in 1968 against El Dorado, a team the Bulldogs have never faced in a championship game.

"We're fired up, it's the state championship game," El Dorado Coach Steven Jones said. "How can you not be excited about that. We look forward to highlighting some of our guys that have played a big part in us getting here. We're grateful for the opportunity to play against a quality team in Greenwood, a powerhouse."

Greenwood and El Dorado took similar paths to the championship game.

El Dorado lost a nonconference game against Cabot, a quality Class 7A foe, and its first conference game to Jonesboro in the 6A-East opener.

Since then, the Wildcats haven't lost and are representing the 6A-East as the second seed.

Greenwood lost a nonconference game against Fort Smith Northside, another quality Class 7A opponent, and its first conference game to Little Rock Parkview in the 6A-Central opener.

The Bulldogs have only lost one other game when Benton rallied for a 41-40 win in late October. Greenwood still earned the second seed from the 6A-West.

While their paths are similar so is their offensive prowess. El Dorado is averaging 475 yards and 45 points per game. Greenwood is averaging 480 yards and 42 points per game.

"What a matchup for a state championship game," Jones said.

Jonesboro, the champion of the 6A-East, fell in the second round to Little Rock Parkview, which cleared the path for El Dorado (10-2) to host and beat Marion last week in the semifinals.

Greenwood (9-3) had to face and beat Parkview in last week's semifinal, which provided the Bulldogs with a second chance after a shocking 48-28 loss to the Patriots at War Memorial Stadium in September.

"We talked this week about second chances and getting a second chance against these guys and to show them what we could do," senior left guard Jeremiah Presson said. "We were excited."

Greenwood's offense was on full display, running 101 plays with 54 rushing attempts for 202 yards and Hunter Houston completing 30-of-47 passes for 368 yards and four scores.

"We were determined to fix our mistakes and play our ball," senior right guard Trevor Reeves said. "We were doing whatever we could to stay alive. We practice running down the field the entire practice. We practice stamina so we can stay on it."

Greenwood's offense had 45 of the 52 total plays in the second half.

"It was just keeping our tempo up," Presson said. "It was amazing, getting first downs and keeping that clock running. Our running back, quarterbacks and receivers doing our jobs, and the big boys up front moving it. We never get tired."

El Dorado is not only similarly talented as Parkview but even more lethal on offense.

"Parkview is athletic as well, but El Dorado is different," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "Parkview is fast, big and strong but El Dorado is even another level speed-wise, almost track speed. They're not as big as Parkview but they're definitely fast especially at wide receiver, quarterback and running back. El Dorado has elite speed."

El Dorado has the rare combination of a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard runner, and two 1,000-yard receivers.

"They have great speed all around," Young said. "The wide receivers are fast. The running back is fast. Then, the quarterback is not only a great throwing quarterback but he's the fastest quarterback I've seen in a long time. They're really good at what they do."

El Dorado's Sharmon Rester started last season but only attempted 75 passes all season. This year, he's completed 171 of 265 passes for 3,479 yards and 41 touchdowns, utilizing a trio of receivers Jackie Washington, Deandra Burns and Kamron Bibby that has combined for 35 of the touchdown grabs.

"We have our starting wide receivers going against our defense, trying to give them the best look we can," Young said. "We can't replicate their speed, obviously, that's something we'll have to adjust to as the game goes on but we're trying to do a great job of giving our defense a look and we've been using our starters to do that this week."

Greenwood's Hunter Houston also has a capable corps of receivers in which to throw, all of which have at least 60 catches in senior Luke Brewer, junior Aiden Kennon and sophomore L.J. Robins.