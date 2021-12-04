PRESCOTT 36, MCGEHEE 20

MCGEHEE -- Prescott broke open a tie game with three second-half touchdowns to defeat McGehee 36-20 and advance to next week's Class 3A state championship game against Harding Academy at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

"At halftime, we preached to our defense that we were going to have to get back to fundamentals that we've been teaching them since the seventh grade," Prescott Coach Brian Glass. "We just based up in the second half and played good fundamental football."

Prescott (14-0) never trailed but the Curley Wolves found themselves tied at 6-6 in the first quarter and 14-14 at the half before taking control in the third quarter.

Prescott scored two touchdowns and converted two 2-point conversions to take a 30-14 lead after three quarters.

There was a 10-yard by Jason Grigsby midway in the third quarter, and then Jacaylon Zachery scored on a 65-yard middle screen to put the Curley Wolves up two touchdowns.

Prescott added a third second-half touchdown on a 25-yard run by Trey Dickens with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but missed the two-point try.

McGehee (13-1) completed the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the final minute of play.

"It was a real hard-hitting physical game," Glass said. "We flew to the ball all night."