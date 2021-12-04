Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Sir Michael in the sixth

BEST BET Gar Hole in the tenth

LONG SHOT Mariah's Princess in the ninth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

CANDYWRAPPER CRAZY** competed at a much higher level in two races last winter at Fair Grounds, and he appears to be working well for winning connections. ITSY BITSY BETTY possesses good early speed and he is dropping down for new trainer Diodoro following a troubled fifth-place effort at Keeneland. MY CORALENA circled rivals into the stretch in an improved second-place finish at Keeneland, and she is racing in blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Candywrapper CrazyGarciaBauer4-1

7 Itsy Bitsy BettyCohenDiodoro2-1

6 My CoralenaCourtVance6-1

3 Dixie PennyCabreraSmith7-2

8 Quality ChromeTohillPuhl8-1

1 Miss Alpha BellaGonzalezChleborad6-1

2 Caged BearVazquezJackson12-1

4 Briar ThicketHarrCline15-1

2 Purse $100,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, allowance

HOME BREW*** was narrowly defeated, while nearly 6-lengths clear of third, in a sprint tune-up at Churchill, and the Brad Cox trainee is bred to improve at route distances. WICKED GENIUS made the early lead and continued strong to the wire in an 8-length maiden win at Churchill, and the experienced two-turn runner picks up a top rider. ROYAL CONNECTION was the easiest of two-turn maiden winners at Indiana, and he returns to the main track after an even effort at Kentucky Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Home BrewGerouxCox9-5

2 Wicked GeniusCabreraMcPeek2-1

6 Royal ConnectionVazquezAsmussen4-1

3 Jerry's EightyGutierrezSmith10-1

1 Charter OakContrerasVance5-1

4 Catch the SmokeCohenPotts8-1

3 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

KNIGHT'S CROSS** has won three of nine races in 2021, and he is taking a drop in class and adding blinkers following a runner-up finish at Churchill. HUNKA BURNING LOVE is winless in six local races, but he is the speed and class of the field. He was beaten only a nose in the 5th Season last January at Oaklawn. COAL TRUTH has a competitive record when placed in claiming races, and he is a two-time winner over this track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Knight's CrossCohenDiodoro5-2

4 Hunka Burning LoveVazquezBroberg3-1

8 Coal TruthArrietaCompton8-1

3 River EchoCabreraBroberg9-2

1 Red AgainTorresShorter5-1

7 TapageGutierrezRichard15-1

2 CashanovaTohillMartin15-1

5 ArrivalGonzalezBarkley10-1

9 Hardly a SecretQuinonezSwearingen15-1

4 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TAISHAN*** was a clear second behind a Grade I winner (Eight Rings) only two starts back at Santa Anita, and he won an allowance race last season at Oaklawn. DEFENDER has finished in the exacta in six of 12 races at Oaklawn, and he brings a series of swift breezes up to his first start after a freshening. WARRIOR'S MAP appears to be back in top form following a clear starter allowance win at Delta. He has competitive Beyer figures and he drew a favorable post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 TaishanTorresBaltas3-1

7 DefenderGonzalezMason8-1

1 Warrior's MapVazquezBroberg8-1

6 EgoContrerasHolthus4-1

4 IndimaajCohenDiodoro2-1

3 Prodigious BayCabreraMoquett7-2

5 TillisTohillVon Hemel20-1

5 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

AMERICAN DUBAI*** returns to the main track following a second-place turf stake finish at Colonial, and the speedy and classy veteran is the one to beat. PEPPER PIKE is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and he has competitive Beyer figures, and he gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard. BLUERIDGE TRAVELER has won two of his four races at Oaklawn, and he has earned his fastest Beyer figures in Hot Springs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 American DubaiCohenDiodoro5-2

5 Pepper PikeLopezSchultz7-2

9 Blueridge TravelerGonzalezGreen12-1

8 IkeCabreraMoquett6-1

4 Slick SilverContrerasHolthus9-2

2 Home Run TrickArrietaContreras8-1

11 ZenucciVazquezBroberg15-1

1 Chicory BlueTorresVance10-1

3 Two DotBorelBorel20-1

6 Tough CompanyJordanSmith30-1

7 Major BrownHarrDonaldson30-1

10 Colonel TalbotTohillMartin20-1

13 RevenioHarrZito20-1

14 Major AttractionVazquezGarcia12-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SIR MICHAEL*** exits a clear front-running victory at Churchill. He appears the controlling speed and picks up a leading rider. SECRETARY AT WAR contested an honest pace before tiring in a 7-furlong race at Churchill, but she is cutting back and was claimed by a leading trainer-rider team. CAPTURE THE GLORY easily defeated $10,000 sprinters at Keeneland. The inconsistent sprinter picks up a top national rider and is dangerous with his best.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Sir MichaelCabreraCash7-2

6 Secretary At WarCohenDiodoro3-1

2 Capture the GloryGerouxSchultz9-2

1 PraetorianGonzalezVon Hemel12-1

5 WhenthedovescryVazquezBroberg15-1

10 Smart TimeGutierrezOrtiz5-1

3 American JoeyArrietaVance6-1

9 Bebop ShoesBaileyDeville10-1

4 News BoxContrerasGarcia10-1

8 Pull My ChainCanchariCangemi20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

SWITZER** was beaten less than 1 length in his debut at Keeneland, and the race has already produced two next-out winners. SLIM MAN has a long string of sharp works leading up to his debut. He is bred for speed, and trainer Brad Cox excels with juveniles. G T THREE FIFTY is an interesting unraced colt with a strong foundation of breezes, and trainer Ingrid Mason typically wins here at a price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 SwitzerCabreraMoquett5-2

4 Slim ManGerouxCox8-1

11 G T Three FiftyGonzalezMason8-1

8 Matts Fire N IceGarciaRichard8-1

9 PressureVazquezAsmussen4-1

1 MiniconjouQuinonezMilligan10-1

5 Off the CuffGutierrezMaker8-1

2 Maximum ImpactJordanCash15-1

10 Life On the NileCohenHollendorfer10-1

12 Scotch No RocksArrietaHartman12-1

7 Goin to the ShowFloresPuhich15-1

6 Island MusicCourtLukas20-1

8 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

EDGE TO EDGE** was beaten a neck at this condition at Churchill, and his subsequent breezes have been strong for trainer Chris Hartman, who has had a big summer and fall in Kentucky. LAMUTANAATTY defeated a quality field in his maiden score last winter at Gulfstream, and he is a logical contender if he is fit for new trainer Ron Moquett. MONEY MIKE was a decisive wire to wire maiden winner last month at Churchill, and trainer Norman Cash is spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Edge to EdgeArrietaHartman3-1

5 LamutanaattyCabreraMoquett4-1

2 Money MikeGutierrezCash 5-1

3 Bandit PointHarrCline10-1

8 Name RejectedContrerasDiVito9-2

9 ReprobateGerouxDeville8-1

6 Navy SealBorelKnott10-1

1 WindcrackerTohillPuhl6-1

7 Can ImagineQuinonezCline20-1

9 The Mistletoe. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

MARIAH'S PRINCESS** was stake-placed as a juvenile last winter at Fair Grounds, and she looked very good dominating allowance sprinters at Churchill in a return from a lengthy layoff. AMENDMENT NINETEEN finished third at the distance in the Grade III Remington Oaks, and she followed the effort with a clear allowance win at Churchill. MARION FRANCIS showed determination defeating second-level allowance rivals at Keeneland, and she does own a pair of stake-placed finishes at two turns.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Mariah's PrincessGarciaBauer8-1

9 Amendment NineteenGerouxCox9-2

1 Marion FrancisArrietaCox4-1

10 Lovely RideGutierrezCalhoun6-1

5 OliviaofthedesertCabreraMcPeek3-1

2 Willful WomanVazquezAsmussen9-2

6 SukiContrerasShirer10-1

7 Semble JusteCohenMcPeek8-1

4 Bobbin TailTorresSmith20-1

3 Sunny Isle BeachGonzalezVance30-1

10 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up

GAR HOLE*** showed excellent speed before tiring over a muddy track in her debut last January, and she is again working like a gelding with enough talent to defeat state-bred maidens. FORSAKEN recorded third-place finishes last winter at Oaklawn and Fair Grounds, and the freshened runner does own the field's fastest Beyer figure. TOPF ROAD RULES has not raced since April, but his first two races last season at Oaklawn produced second-place finishes. He may be stronger and faster in his return.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Gar HoleGutierrezOrtiz6-1

13 ForsakenArrietaHartman20-1

5 Topf Road RulesGonzalezPeitz7-2

6 You Vee CeeGerouxDeville5-1

10 Big SuccessVazquezPrather6-1

4 Twisted DixieHarrCline6-1

1 Bellamys RoanWalesWestermann12-1

3 Serbian SailorTohillAshauer6-1

9 Traffic ControlCabreraCangemi8-1

11 Holding PatternQuinonezSwearingen12-1

14 J's Little ManTohillMartin8-1

7 Macho AppealHebertGonzalez12-1

12 Cyber MondayJordanGreen20-1

2 Chiki BoyCanchariSoto15-1