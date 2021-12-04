BOYS

BRYANT 64, SUBIACO ACADEMY 49

Khasen Robinson had 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for Bryant (1-0) in its 15-point victory. Darren Wallace had 17 points and Gabe George added 15 points and four rebounds for the Hornets. Landyn Newburn ended with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

MAGNOLIA 75, CALVERT (TEXAS) 43

Derrian Ford got 21 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists to lead Magnolia (2-0) at the Red River Hoopfest in Texarkana, Texas. Nevi Tell had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Adrian Walker scored 13 points and handed out five assists for the Panthers. Devanta Walker followed with 10 points and seven rebounds for Magnolia.

MAMMOTH SPRING 82, KIPP BLYTHEVILLE 37

Grant O'Dell had 18 points and Isaiah Richey tossed in 11 points for Mammoth Spring (8-7), which won for the second time in as many nights. Brayden Cray also provided 10 points for the Bears.

MORRILTON 62, GUY-PERKINS 57

Joseph Pinion hit 10 of 18 shots and finished with 30 points as Morrilton (4-1) won during the Battle at the Brier Classic in Greenbrier. Pinion also had 12 rebounds, 6 blocks and 5 assists for the Devil Dogs.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 79, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 69

Braden Cox drilled six three-pointers and ended with 28 points as Sloan-Hendrix (12-1) to today's finals of the Williams Baptist Classic in Walnut Ridge. Cade Grisham scored 19 points and Harper Rorex had 10 points for the Greyhounds. Westside (6-1) landed five players in double figures, led by Eli Whitmire. Lucas Kaffka scored 12 points and Spencer Honeycutt had 11 points. Tanner Darr and Jackson Wolf each had 10 points.

GIRLS

BENTON 68, EL DORADO 44

Alyssa Houston had 20 points along with 9 rebounds and 4 steals as Benton (4-0) rolled past El Dorado (0-2). Presley Chism finished with 18 points, including 5 three-pointers. Chism hit four of her five three-pointers in the Lady Panthers' 23-9 third quarter after the game was tied at 26-26 at halftime. Wesleigh Ferguson added 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks for Benton. Carshaila Rozier led El Dorado with 12 points.

Bentonville 68, Gravette 42

Ella Campbell hit six of Bentonville's 11 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Gravette in Tiger Arena.

Campbell scored 11 in the first quarter as Bentonville jumped out to a 26-16 lead, then hit 11 more in the third as the Lady Tigers went on a 24-8 run and blew the game open.

Jada Brown added 15 points and Allison Disheroon 10 for Bentonville, which played its first game in almost two weeks. Alexa Parker finished with 13 and was the only Gravette player in double figures.

Bentonville West 63, Ash Grove, Mo. 50

West jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and claimed a consolation victory over Ash Grove in the Willard (Mo.) Invitational.

Laynee Tapp had 20 points to lead three players in double figures for the Lady Wolverines (3-3), who led 30-16 at halftime before Ash Grove pulled within 42-38 after three quarters.

Savannah Rangel and Marybeth Dyson each added 15 points for West, which plays Bolivar, Mo., at noon today.

The Lady Wolverines fell into the consolation bracket Thursday night with a 63-56 loss to Stafford, Mo. Both teams were tied at 23 at halftime but Stafford outscored West 22-13 in the third quarter to take control.

Ivy Johnson led the Lady Wolverines with 15 points, followed by Tapp with 14 and Dyson with 11.

CAMDENTON (MO.) 69, ATKINS 60

Payton Kincaid scored 22 points and Mya Huett had 18 points for Camdenton (2-0) during the Great 8 Classic in Rogers. Charlotte Kurtz knocked in nine points for the Lady Lakers. Koree Keaster's 16 points and Madison Stovall's 14 points were team highs for Atkins (3-3). Abbi Grace Cunningham had 12 points for the Lady Red Devils.

Fort smith Northside 55, Hays, Kan. 31

Ashya Harris had 12 points as Fort Smith Northside reached the championship game of the Hays County (Kan.) Shootout with a convincing victory over the host team Friday afternoon.

Hatianna Releford added 10 points for the Lady Bears, who built a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 29-11 by halftime and 43-22 after three quarters.

Northside will play again at 4:15 p.m. today against Olathe (Kan.) West.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 68, CLARKSVILLE 34

Avery Newsom was one of three players that landed in double figures for Greene County Tech (4-1) during its victory in the Charles B. Dyer Classic in Alma. Newsom scored 15 points for the Lady Eagles, who led 28-15 at halftime until outscoring the Lady Panthers 29-12 in the third quarter. Zoe Reynolds had 14 points and Kylie Stokes added 12 points for Greene County Tech. Macy Weathers led Clarksville (3-6) with 15 points.

MARMADUKE 47, HOXIE 40

Heidi Robinson's 17 points not only helped keep Marmaduke (11-0) unbeaten, they sent the team to the title game of the Williams Baptist Classic in Walnut Ridge. Makenzie Hampton and Bean Hoffman both added nine points for the Lady Greyhounds. Jaecie Brown scored 16 points and Chloe Prater collected 13 points for Hoxie (2-2).

NETTLETON 59, OZARK (MO.) 46

Briley Pena dazzled with 29 points as Nettleton (4-2) took care of business to stop a two-game skid. Riley Boggs had 15 points for Ozark.

VIOLA 55, LEAD HILL 27

A.J. McCandlis turned in 20 points and nine rebounds for Viola (5-6), winner of two straight. Audrey Newberry hit 4 three-pointers and ended with 12 points for the Lady Longhorns.