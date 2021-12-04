High school basketball scores

Friday's scores
Boys
Abundant Life 68, Scott Charter 55
Buffalo Island Central 61, Riverside 31
Eureka Springs 77, Haas Hall Fayetteville 31
Lake Hamilton 70, Mountain Home 19
Little Rock Parkview 74, John Paul, Texas 73, OT
Magnolia 75, Calvert, Texas 43
Mammoth Spring 82, KIPP Blytheville 37
Marked Tree 67, Crowley's Ridge Academy 33
Ouachita 57, Oden 30
Rogers Heritage 74, Lee's Summit West, Mo. 66
Shirley 67, Concord 59
Siloam Springs 59, Huntsville 52
Viola 46, Lead Hill 31
West Fork 57, Kingston 49
Wonderview 62, Western Yell County 29
Tournaments
Battle at the Brier
At Greenbrier
Morrilton 62, Guy-Perkins 57
Charles B. Dyer Classic
At Alma
Bryant 64, Subiaco Academy 49
Chickasaw Classic
At Blytheville
Paragould 62, Freedom Prep, Tenn. 58
Drew Central Classic
At Drew Central (Monticello)
Drew Central 59, Jessieville 44
Hurricane Classic
At Jonesboro
Jonesboro 63, Bentonville 58
North Little Rock 82, Bartlett, Tenn. 69
Manila 71, Brookland 48
Beebe 53, Ridgefield Christian 41
Williams Baptist Classic
At Walnut Ridge
Walnut Ridge 50, Pocahontas 49
Sloan-Hendrix 79, Jonesboro Westside 69
Girls
Benton 68, El Dorado 44
Bentonville 68, Gravette 42
Bradley 60, Hermitage 24
Camden Harmony Grove 40, Mountain Pine 12
Centerpoint 40, Murfreesboro 18
Fort Smith Northside 55, Hays County, Kan. 31
Kingston 52, West Fork 43
Lake Hamilton 47, Mountain Home 33
Mount Vernon-Enola 53, Valley Springs 41
Quitman 53, Conway Christian 26
South Side Bee Branch 66, Maumelle Charter 26
Viola 55, Lead Hill 27
Wonderview 52, Western Yell County 29
Tournaments
Charles B. Dyer Classic
Greene County Tech 68, Clarksville 34
Drew Central Classic
At Drew Central (Monticello)
Star City 59, Jessieville 23
Great 8 Classic
At Rogers
Camdenton, Mo. 69, Atkins 60
Nettleton 59, Ozark, Mo. 46
Little Rock Central 53, Rogers 34
Hot Springs Invitational
At Hot Springs
Farmington 51, Mena 19
Beebe 46, Russellville 35
Williams Baptist Classic
At Walnut Ridge
Marmaduke 47, Hoxie 40