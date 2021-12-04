Sections
High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Friday's scores

Boys

Abundant Life 68, Scott Charter 55

Buffalo Island Central 61, Riverside 31

Eureka Springs 77, Haas Hall Fayetteville 31

Lake Hamilton 70, Mountain Home 19

Little Rock Parkview 74, John Paul, Texas 73, OT

Magnolia 75, Calvert, Texas 43

Mammoth Spring 82, KIPP Blytheville 37

Marked Tree 67, Crowley's Ridge Academy 33

Ouachita 57, Oden 30

Rogers Heritage 74, Lee's Summit West, Mo. 66

Shirley 67, Concord 59

Siloam Springs 59, Huntsville 52

Viola 46, Lead Hill 31

West Fork 57, Kingston 49

Wonderview 62, Western Yell County 29

Tournaments

Battle at the Brier

At Greenbrier

Morrilton 62, Guy-Perkins 57

Charles B. Dyer Classic

At Alma

Bryant 64, Subiaco Academy 49

Chickasaw Classic

At Blytheville

Paragould 62, Freedom Prep, Tenn. 58

Drew Central Classic

At Drew Central (Monticello)

Drew Central 59, Jessieville 44

Hurricane Classic

At Jonesboro

Jonesboro 63, Bentonville 58

North Little Rock 82, Bartlett, Tenn. 69

Manila 71, Brookland 48

Beebe 53, Ridgefield Christian 41

Williams Baptist Classic

At Walnut Ridge

Walnut Ridge 50, Pocahontas 49

Sloan-Hendrix 79, Jonesboro Westside 69

Girls

Benton 68, El Dorado 44

Bentonville 68, Gravette 42

Bradley 60, Hermitage 24

Camden Harmony Grove 40, Mountain Pine 12

Centerpoint 40, Murfreesboro 18

Fort Smith Northside 55, Hays County, Kan. 31

Kingston 52, West Fork 43

Lake Hamilton 47, Mountain Home 33

Mount Vernon-Enola 53, Valley Springs 41

Quitman 53, Conway Christian 26

South Side Bee Branch 66, Maumelle Charter 26

Viola 55, Lead Hill 27

Wonderview 52, Western Yell County 29

Tournaments

Charles B. Dyer Classic

Greene County Tech 68, Clarksville 34

Drew Central Classic

At Drew Central (Monticello)

Star City 59, Jessieville 23

Great 8 Classic

At Rogers

Camdenton, Mo. 69, Atkins 60

Nettleton 59, Ozark, Mo. 46

Little Rock Central 53, Rogers 34

Hot Springs Invitational

At Hot Springs

Farmington 51, Mena 19

Beebe 46, Russellville 35

Williams Baptist Classic

At Walnut Ridge

Marmaduke 47, Hoxie 40

Print Headline: Scores

