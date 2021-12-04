South Korea sets daily virus records









SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the omicron variant.

The 5,352 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday marked the third time this week the daily tally exceeded 5,000. The country's death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 virus patients died in the past 24 hours, while the 752 patients in serious or critical condition was also an all-time high.

As the delta-driven surge threatens to overwhelm hospital systems, there is also concern about the local spread of the omicron variant.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The country's omicron caseload is now at nine after the health agency confirmed three more cases.

Starting next week, private social gatherings of seven or more people will be banned in the densely populated capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas.

South Korea already requires anyone arriving from abroad to quarantine for at least 10 days, and it has banned short-term foreign travelers from nine African nations.

A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth, takes sample from a man at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. South Korea again broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths and confirmed three more cases of the new omicron variant as officials scramble to tighten social distancing and border controls. (Park Mi-so/Newsis via AP)











