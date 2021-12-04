Sections
Springdale police arrest man in connection with murder

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:38 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a man Friday in connection with the death of a homeless woman earlier this year.

Jeremiah Edward Devon, 44, of Springdale was arrested Friday morning without incident in connection with capital murder, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department. He was being held in the Washington County jail with no bail set.

Devon is accused of killing 48-year-old Wanda Reed, according to the release.

On March 26, officers were flagged down while on bike patrol on the Razorback Greenway about a possible deceased woman in the area of the Thompson Street and Sanders Avenue trailhead, according to the release.

The woman, later identified as Reed, was found in a creek bed just north of Outdoor America at 1375 N. Thompson St.

The release did not provide additional details.

Print Headline: Man arrested in connection homeless woman's death

