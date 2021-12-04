State Capitol Christmas lighting ceremony today

The annual Arkansas Capitol Christmas lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. today at the Capitol.

The ceremony will follow Little Rock's Big Jingle Jubilee on Capitol Avenue and will include performances by the Saint Mark's Baptist Church choir, the Catholic High JROTC and more.

KTHV, Channel 11, anchor Marlisa Goldsmith will emcee the ceremony.

The public also is invited inside the Capitol after the lighting ceremony to view Christmas decorations, visit with Santa in his workshop and shop in the Capitol Gift Shop. The 2021 Capitol Christmas Ornament will be available for purchase.

The state Capitol will be open extended hours throughout the holiday season, beginning today. The Capitol will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, the Capitol will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This schedule will remain in effect until Jan. 3, when normal operating hours will resume. The Capitol will be closed Christmas Day.