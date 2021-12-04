State police arrest Little Rock police lieutenant on DWI charge after early morning I-430 crash

A Little Rock Police Department lieutenant was on administrative leave Friday after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a police spokesperson said.

Arkansas State Police troopers arrested Lt. Michael Ford, 39, of Maumelle just before 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 430 northbound near the Rodney Parham interchange, state police spokesman Bill Sadler wrote in an email.

Ford was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and was taken to the agency's Highway Patrol Division, where he was charged with careless driving, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving while intoxicated.

The charges note that it was Ford's first DWI offense. He was released to a responsible individual, per state police procedure, Sadler said.

Video footage of the arrest had not yet been processed Friday afternoon and was not immediately available, Sadler said.

Little Rock Police Department officials will conduct an internal investigation into Ford's actions, and he has been placed on administrative leave in the interim, said Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes in an email.

"Due to this being an ongoing investigation and being mindful of Lt. Ford's employment due process rights, we will not make a further comment," Barnes said.

Ford started as an officer in 2003 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2016, Barnes said. He became the agency's public information officer in 2017, but now serves as head of the Freedom of Information unit.

Chief Keith Humphrey on Nov. 2 appointed Ford and eight other police personnel to a panel tasked with reviewing and implementing the recommendations made in a recent independent audit of the police force.

This is not the first time Ford has been subject to an internal investigation by his own department.

Early on Jan. 1, 2020, Maumelle police responded to a call that someone had fired 45 to 60 shots into the air from the backyard of Ford's home on Country Club Parkway.

Patrol officers smelled burned gunpowder and saw fired rifle shell casings they thought came from an AR-15-style rifle. They spoke with Ford, who denied that anyone at the house had fired a gun, that he owned a gun chambered in that caliber and even that the officers had seen shell casings at all.

Ford refused to give his name but told the officers he worked for the Little Rock Police Department, instructing them to "run his house."

Maumelle police did not arrest Ford but charged him with discharging a weapon in violation of a city ordinance and obstructing governmental operations.

The day before, Little Rock police made a post on Facebook telling people not to fire guns in the air during New Year's celebrations, warning "what goes up, must come down."

At the time, Barnes said that Ford was under investigation, but had not been suspended or put on leave.

After an internal investigation, Ford was suspended without pay for two days for violating department policy during the Maumelle incident, according to documents obtained and first reported by Little Rock blogger Russ Racop.

An initial court appearance for the DWI charge is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18, according to Sadler.

Information for this article was contributed by Brianna Kwasnik of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.