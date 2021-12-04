Super Quiz: Americana

1. The 1970s TV version of this character was played by beauty queen Lynda Carter.

2. What film won the first best-picture Oscar?

3. What breed of dog was Lassie in the "Lassie Come Home" novel?

4. What poem begins, "I think that I shall never see"?

5. This military bugle call signals "lights out."

6. What city has been nicknamed "Second City"?

7. Finish the George H.W. Bush quotation, "Read my lips, ----------."

8. This fun-loving cartoon bird was created by Walter Lantz.

9. Jerry Mathers played the title role in this TV series.

ANSWERS:

1. Wonder Woman

2. "Wings"

3. (Rough) Collie

4. "Trees"

5. "Taps"

6. Chicago

7. "No new taxes."

8. Woody Woodpecker

9. "Leave It to Beaver"