Super Quiz: Americana

1. The 1970s TV version of this character was played by beauty queen Lynda Carter.
2. What film won the first best-picture Oscar?
3. What breed of dog was Lassie in the "Lassie Come Home" novel?
4. What poem begins, "I think that I shall never see"?
5. This military bugle call signals "lights out."
6. What city has been nicknamed "Second City"?
7. Finish the George H.W. Bush quotation, "Read my lips, ----------."
8. This fun-loving cartoon bird was created by Walter Lantz.
9. Jerry Mathers played the title role in this TV series.
ANSWERS:
1. Wonder Woman
2. "Wings"
3. (Rough) Collie
4. "Trees"
5. "Taps"
6. Chicago
7. "No new taxes."
8. Woody Woodpecker
9. "Leave It to Beaver"