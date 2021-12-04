Tools & Toys: Classic String Bag and Odin Parker Santa & Reindeer Music Box

Odin Parker Santa & Reindeer Music Box

What’s to love: This charming music box is sure to become a family heirloom. While not a toy, the music box is certain to charm kids of all ages when brought out each year.

What does it do: Made with sustainably sourced wood, Santa and his reindeer leap in a circle around a Christmas tree to the tune of “Deck the Halls.” The music box is hand cranked, but a toggle allows for easy turning on and off. It stands at 5.75 inches high and 4 inches wide and sells for $80. Visit odinparker.com for more information and to see additional Christmas music boxes.

Classic String Bag

What’s to love: A durable reusable net bag that can be used for shopping, farmers market or just as a handy tote.

What does it do: The expandable bags are made by Eco Bags in a variety of bright colors and when not in use are easy to tuck into a purse, backpack or glove box. The bags are made of recycled cotton and are colored with nontoxic dyes. The bags can hold up to 40 pounds and are available with a long or short handle. They sell for $11.99. Visit store.ecobags.com for more information.