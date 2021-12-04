UAPB men's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 4 Baylor

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 1-8; Baylor 7-0

SERIES Baylor leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus;uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Baylor

63.3;Points for;81.9

82.4;Points against;56.7

-10.8;Rebound margin;9.7

-1.1;Turnover margin;8.0

37.7;FG pct.;47.9

29.0;3-pt pct.;33.5

77.9;FT pct.;66.7

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;12.7;2.9

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;16.0;2.1

G Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;8.4

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;13.4;5.3

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.;3.8;2.9

COACH Solomon Bozeman (1-8 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Baylor

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G James Akinjo, 6-1, Sr.;10.1;2.0

G Adam Flagler, 6-3, Jr.;9.3;2.8

F Kendall Brown, 6-8, Fr.;13.7;3.7

F Matthew Mayer, 6-9, Sr.;11.3;4.9

F Flo Thamba, 6-10, Sr.;5.3;4.1

COACH Scott Drew (379-215 in 19th season at Baylor and 399-226 in 20 years overall)

CHALK TALK UAPB scored just 12 points in the first half when the teams met last season. Baylor eventually won the game 99-42. ... The Bears are ranked No. 17 in the nation in rebound margin. ... The Golden Lions are looking for their first road victory since beating Mississippi Valley State on March 5 of last season. ... Baylor is 1-0 against teams from Arkansas this season. The Bears knocked off the University of Central Arkansas 92-47 on Nov. 17.



