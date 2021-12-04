Vatican to relocate at least 12 migrants

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Pope Francis on Friday denounced the "culture of indifference" that the West shows migrants as the Vatican confirmed that at least a dozen asylum-seekers would be transferred from Cyprus to Italy in a gesture of solidarity with European countries that have received a disproportionate share of refugees.

The transfer, announced on the second day of Francis' visit to Cyprus, came on the eve of his scheduled arrival in Greece, from where he brought a dozen Syrian Muslim refugees home with him aboard the papal plane in 2016.

The Vatican said the Rome-based Sant'Egidio Community, working with governments, had arranged to bring the asylum-seekers from Cyprus to Italy in the coming weeks. It said 12 people would be transferred initially. Earlier, the Cypriot Interior Ministry had thanked Francis and the Holy See for the initiative to relocate 50 people, saying it was a recognition of Cyprus' inability to continue to absorb migrants and refugees.

The Vatican didn't immediately respond when asked about the discrepancy, though presumably more people could be relocated later. Sant'Egidio for years has run "humanitarian corridor" services to bring migrants to Italy legally.

Cyprus' interior minister, Nicos Nouris, insisted that arrangements had been made to transfer 50 asylum-seekers.

Francis himself didn't confirm the initiative during a Friday evening prayer service with migrants in the Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia, the Mediterranean island nation's capital. But he made it clear that countries had a moral obligation to accept those who flee war, hatred and oppression -- often to face barbed wire at borders before they are rejected and returned.













"He who comes asking for freedom, bread, help, fraternity and joy, who is fleeing hatred, finds himself in front of a hatred which is called barbed wire," Francis told the migrants, who took up most of the pews in the Nicosia church.

Francis said he recognized that governments can't take in everyone and that "we have to understand the limits."

"This is a generous island, but it can't do everything because the number of people who arrive is superior to the possibility to insert, integrate and promote them in Cypriot society," he said.

But he also voiced disgust at how the "developed civilizations of the West" refuse to accept migrants or send them back to countries where they could be "confined, tortured and enslaved."

It was a reference to the migrant crisis at the European Union's Polish border with Belarus, as well as the conditions in Libyan compounds for refugees who are sent back. Francis called them "lagers" similar to Nazi and Stalin-era detention camps.

"Today, we wonder how that happened, but this is happening to our brothers and sisters today on nearby coasts," he said.

The global indifference, he said, is "a serious illness and there's no antibiotic for it. We have to go against this vice of getting used to these tragedies."