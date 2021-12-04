Vigil raises money for Fayetteville School District program that helps homeless students

Donate today

Source: Fayetteville School District

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville High School Student Council on Thursday participated in the 24th annual homeless vigil on the school's campus.

Students raised about $5,000 at the event in support of the Fayetteville School District's Families in Transition program, said Riley Garrison, council president.

Families in Transition connects homeless students and their families with support resources and assists with enrollment, transportation, clothing, school supplies and school meals, according to the district website.

"I think the vigil was successful," Garrison said. "We were able to speak to a lot of people about why we were out there and hear from many members of the community. Aside from financial support, a main goal was to raise awareness, and I think we did just that."

About 24 Student Council students in grades 9-12 participated in the event, sleeping in four total boxes arranged by grade, said Claire Bramlett, council secretary. The event was held from 5-11 p.m. on the north side of the Fayetteville High campus along Bulldog Boulevard.

"It was difficult," Garrison said. "I think we lucked out with the weather, but at one point our cardboard collapsed on us in the middle of the night while we were sleeping, which was scary."

The weather was clear Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures as low as 43 degrees during the vigil.

Garrison said the vigil was an eye-opening experience for participants.

"I think it's important to be made aware of your surroundings and peers, but also just to learn what others might be going through," he said. "We will never understand what it is like to be homeless, but I think it's valuable for the participants to see the need around them."

The district has identified 190 homeless students to date this school year, said Lisa Hughey, Families in Transition coordinator. The program has helped 27 homeless families obtain permanent housing or maintain housing to help prevent them from becoming homeless this school year.