News in brief: Walmart set to host climate discussion

Walmart set to host

climate discussion

Walmart Inc. said Friday that it will host a discussion next week on the company's strategy regarding climate change.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart's chief sustainability officer and president of the Walmart Foundation, will lead the discussion. Other participants in the discussion will include Jane Ewing, the company's senior vice president of sustainability, and Zach Freeze, senior director of sustainability.

Dan Binder, Walmart's senior vice president of investor relations, will moderate the discussion.

The discussion will be webcast live starting at 2 p.m. Friday. It an be accessed through the "Events" link at stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

The Bentonville-based retailer said in a July report that its goals related to climate change include achieving zero emissions throughout its operations by 2040; working with its suppliers through Project Gigaton to reduce supply-chain emissions by 1 billion metric tons by 2030; and to power its entire operations with renewable energy sources by 2035.

-- Serenah McKay

Hillman keeps helm

at state Farm Bureau

Arkansas Farm Bureau reelected its president, vice president and secretary treasurer, according to a news release Friday.

Rich Hillman, 58, of Carlisle a rice farmer, was reelected as the agriculture advocacy's group's president. He was first elected president in 2019 and served 11 years before that as the group's vice president. Hillman is Arkansas Farm Bureau's 11th president since it was formed in 1935.

"I'm honored," said Hillman in a statement. "Deeply honored. There have been many Farm Bureau leaders I owe a debt of gratitude to. I couldn't do my job without them and their support."

Mike Freeze, 69, of Little Rock, operator of of Keo Fish Farm, was reelected to a third term as vice president. Dan Wright, 61, of Waldron, who raises poultry and grows hay, was reelected to the post of secretary/treasurer.

The group also reelected six board members to new two-year terms and also elected were two new board members -- Jason Henson of Mount Judea and Bob Shofner of Centerton.

The Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit organization representing nearly 190,000 member families throughout the state.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index loses

9.17, ends at 754.37

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 754.37, down 9.17

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

.