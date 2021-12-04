Walmart starts HIV/AIDS pharmacy program

Walmart Inc. is drawing on its vast pharmacy network to provide medications, testing and other clinical services to people living with HIV/AIDS.

The company said Wednesday, which was World AIDS Day, that it has opened three specialty pharmacies staffed by teams specifically trained in HIV/AIDS medications and their potential side effects.

These pharmacists will also coordinate all aspects of care, including finding emotional support services with community health workers.

The two pharmacies in Georgia and one in Florida are part of Walmart's new program to build centers of clinical excellence in specific diseases. The centers are called Specialty Pharmacies of the Community.

A Walmart spokeswoman said Thursday that the company plans to build more of the centers but is not ready to share any details.

The Bentonville-based retailer said AIDS disproportionately affects communities of color, especially in the South.

Currently 250,000 people in that region live with HIV/AIDS but lack access to treatment, Walmart said, "indicating an urgent need for HIV testing, education and prevention."