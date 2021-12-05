Argument in Pine Bluff turns deadly, police say

One man is dead after an argument in Pine Bluff led to a shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Mari Martin, 27, was identified Sunday as the victim of the shooting, according to Lt. David DeFoor of the Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:31 p.m. Sunday to a call about a shooting at 1501 W. 25th Ave., near the corner with South Locust Street and about 1.3 miles north of Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Police found the man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street, according to a department news release Sunday afternoon.

The injured man was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

“The shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation resulting in shots being fired,” DeFoor wrote in the news release.

Detectives were interviewing several witnesses as of about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Martin's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The death marks the 27th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021, according to the news release.

This story has been updated with the name of the victim. It was originally published at 6:02 p.m.



