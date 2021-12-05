Arkansas 83 work to close traffic lane

Work on the Arkansas 83 overpass crossing U.S. 425 in Monticello will require a lane closing and lane-width restriction Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the eastbound lane of the bridge beginning at 7 a.m. and reduce the width of the westbound lane to 10 feet.

This closing will allow crews to perform hydrodemolition to the bridge deck and will be in place for 24 hours, the department said. Hydrodemolition is a technique using high-pressure water to remove damaged concrete from bridge decks.

Automated traffic signals, orange barrels and signs will control traffic, the department said.