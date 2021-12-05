Arkansas reports rise in covid vaccinations as average daily deaths, new cases also climb

Health care professionals on Sunday reported administering another 8,297 doses of covid-19 vaccines — a higher than average number for a Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

However, other averages are also rising. The state reported 383 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up slightly from the previous Sunday's 374. That raised the rolling seven-day average of new daily cases to 824, the highest level since Sept. 30.

An additional 18 new coronavirus deaths were reported on Sunday, compared to zero coronavirus deaths reported on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That raised the rolling seven-day average of daily coronavirus deaths to 12.29, the highest level since Nov. 12. The Health Department reported 86 covid-19 deaths over the seven-day period.

As of Sunday, 51.2% of eligible Arkansans, or 1,456,859 people ages 5 and older, are fully immunized, according to Health Department data. Another 11.7% of Arkansans are partially vaccinated. More than 322,860 individuals in the state have received a booster shot — either a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We had another good day for vaccines in today’s report. Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to keep themselves and their community safe," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily social media post about the pandemic. "Let’s keep the momentum this week for first doses and boosters."

Of Sunday's 383 new cases, Benton County had the most with 46, followed by Pulaski County with 44 cases, and Washington County with 26.

The Health Department reported no change in active case numbers from Saturday. With deaths and recoveries equaling new cases, the count of people with active cases of the disease held at 7,555 — a 414-case increase from Friday.

Since March 2020, Arkansas has tallied 8,739 covid-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations went fell by two to 432. Of those patients, 83 are on ventilators, a one-person decrease from Saturday.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.