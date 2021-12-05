Art filled week

It is that season when there are art shows and craft fairs all around for the holiday season. For the past two weeks, I have been attending a wide range of events with different friends. There is so much to choose from, from paintings and sculpture, to pottery and jewelry, glass works, and soaps and so much more. There were more events scheduled than we had time to attend.

A few of us got a behind the scenes tour of Robyn Horn's works.





Robyn is a world-renowned artist who grew up in Fort Smith, graduated from Hendrix and now lives and creates her art in Little Rock. She is probably most well-known for her large wood sculptures and carvings,





but she is multi-faceted and has a wide range of art available,





from wall size paintings





to huge outside wood sculpture to small table top art. Her art is collected and exhibited in galleries all over the world. We were overwhelmed by all there was to choose from, with each piece more exciting than the next. To see some more of her art, visit her website. We got to tour the shop where she stores her wood and it was impressive to say the least. One of her favorite woods to work with is redwood, and she had some large pieces.





She also has some impressive burls. The variety of chainsaws she uses to create these masterpieces blew us away. I struggle with a small one, and she had some with almost 4-foot blades!





When we pulled up, she was working on a piece outside. If the wood sculpture is going to be outside, she uses a deck stain to help preserve the wood but also to help it keep its color. Carol decided she could help her out with this one!





Robyn's husband is an artist in his own right. John Horn is a printer and has an impressive collection of antique printing presses.





We toured his shop





and it brought back some pleasant memories of my childhood. My grandfather was a printer in St. Louis and owned Prosperian Press. Digital imaging came in and people thought the old way of printing would be gone for good. Thankfully, printmaking is having a rebirth, with many colleges and universities offering degree programs in printmaking, and hobby and professional printmakers turning out some wonderful art.