Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 24

Ben and Sarah Bradford, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 25

Austin and Tori Steele, Hensley, son.

Nov. 30

Brian and Amanda Henry, Little Rock, son.

Kyle and Dawn Masingale, Benton, daughter.

Westley and Eleni Gilbert, Searcy, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 27

Naikia Blackman and Jayson Bullock, Little Rock, son.

JR and Sable Deniz, England, daughter.

Oct. 28

Shana Terry and Garry Autrey, Hot Springs, son.

Oct. 29

Ryan and Sally Beebe, Austin, son.

Nov. 3

Ashton and Leslie Norris-Lee, Maumelle, son.

Evan and Olivia Carter, Dardanelle, daughter.

Nov. 4

Hannah Price, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 6

Sharonda Wallace, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 9

Claudia Renteria and David Meza, Southside, son.

Nov. 11

Justin and Lindsey Carney, Paron, daughter.

Isabelle McKenzie, White Hall, son.

Nov. 12

Shivani Ampati and Appala Buddaraju, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 13

Lakeya Miller, Benton, son.

Nov. 14

Nidia Robles and Edgar Perez, Benton, daughter.

Nov. 16

Sandi Winfred and Joseph Engelkes, Dumas, son.

Nov. 17

Keeton and Morgan Blaylock, Benton, son.

Nov. 19

Shane and Brittany O'Mealia, Beebe, daughter.

Nov. 21

Aserea Carter, North Little Rock, son.