Body of teen found in Fordyce; state police investigating

A police officer discovered the body of a 19-year-old man in a street in southeast Fordyce early Sunday, and officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the area as a crime scene, according to a Sunday afternoon press release from the state police.

Trevaughn Walker was pronounced dead at the scene after a Fordyce police officer discovered him at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the release. Walker's body was found near the intersection of South Charlotte and Brown streets, less than a half-mile southeast of Fordyce City Hall. Fordyce is about 70 miles south of Little Rock.

Local authorities contacted the state police requesting that special agents from the department’s Criminal Investigation Division lead the investigation, the release states.

Agents worked through the night documenting the crime scene, collecting evidence and beginning initial interviews.

Walker’s body was being transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. No arrests had been made in the case as of noon Sunday, according to the afternoon news release.



