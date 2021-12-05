Bryant seniors leave their final mark

The Bryant seniors didn't necessarily get tired of hearing about how their dynasty ended in May with the graduation of most of the players who were responsible for three Class 7A state championships in a row.

Instead, they embraced it.

"We never got tired of hearing that," Carson Burnett said. "We knew we had big shoes to fill because all of those guys left."

Burnett was the fifth-string quarterback last year but stepped into the starting role this year and Saturday night led Bryant to a 42-38 victory over Fayetteville at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium for the fourth consecutive championship in the state's largest classification.

Bryant's championship marks the first four-peat in the state's largest classification since Little Rock High School won six in a row from 1952-57 and first four-peat in the state's largest classification during the modern playoff era, which began in 1968.

"Four in a row is unbelievable, an almost impossible feat especially now a days," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "That game could have gone either way."

Burnett threw for 197 yards and a touchdown, including a 36-yard strike to Mytorian Singleton with 1:53 left for the game winner.

"We heard it," offensive tackle Will Diggins said. "We had five offensive linemen that hadn't had significant experience. It's all okay. We came out with the win."

Diggins also contributed defensively with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery with 1:15 left that ended Fayetteville's chances.

Bryant had its 32-game overall winning streak snapped in a nonconference game to Longview, Texas, in September but won the rugged 7A-Central and finished the season with a 41-game winning streak against in-state opponents.

"We never doubted ourselves," Diggins said. "Even when we lost to Longview. We had a rough week coming back, but we had to bounce back real quick."

Senior receiver Blake Everett was one of the few returning players with much varsity time last year on offense, but that didn't matter.

"We didn't really focus on that," Everett said. "We just came in this offseason and worked really hard. We worked harder than we ever worked. We knew it was our mentality to come out here and win this again,"

Junior defensive back and punter Malachi Graham contributed on Saturday night both on special teams and on defense and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Graham had six tackles and an interception, and punted five times, averaging 42.4 yards per punt and pinning Fayetteville at the 1 after a booming 60-yard punt on the final play of the third quarter.

Fayetteville punted out of its end zone three plays later, and Bryant took advantage of a short field to take a 35-23 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by James Martin with 9:35 left in the game.

"It was fun," Graham said. "I think that set the tone, the punt on the 1-yard line."

Fayetteville scored twice after Martin's touchdown to take a 38-35 lead with 4:07 left before Burnett's touchdown pass rallied Bryant to the four-peat.

"We were tired of being doubted," Everett said. "I'm glad everybody can see it's a Bryant thing."