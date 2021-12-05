Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Alessi Keyes Construction, 1506 Market St., Little Rock, $1,890,105.

RESIDENTIAL

Jeff Fuller Homes, 2719 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes, 4601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $900,000

Graham Smith Construction, 116 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, $725,000.

River Rock Builders, 2 Caurel Court, Little Rock, $445,000.

Midsouth Property, 21 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $350,000.

Midsouth Property, 210 Copper Way, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 48 Corlay Court, Little Rock, $337,000.

Coburn Construction, 3 Quartz Cove, Little Rock, $332,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes, 9 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 408 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $278,250.

Graham Smith Construction, 204 Copper Way, Little Rock, $203,175.

Rausch-Coleman, 1 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $155,175.

Rausch-Coleman, 3 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $162,200.

Rausch-Coleman, 4 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $162,420.

Rausch-Coleman, 5 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $158,009.

Rausch-Coleman, 6 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $155,875.

Rausch-Coleman, 7 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $165,140.

Chuck Hamilton Construction, 3410 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, $135,000.

RB Ewing Builders, 332 N. Schiller St., Little Rock, $91,000.

Markus Homes, 7 Loria Court, Little Rock, $75,000.