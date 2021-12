The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]





Little Rock

72202

• 1813 Wright Ave., commercial, Community Center, 12 p.m. Nov. 24, property value unknown.

• 1709 E. Ninth St., commercial, Arkansas Painting and Specialties, 12:01 a.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $80,001.

• 516 W. 16th St., residential, Jennifer Skowronski, 9 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $2,180.

• 516 W. 16th St., residential, Jennifer Skowronski, 1:46 a.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $300.

72204

• 3501 W. 13th St., residential, Garry Young, 2 p.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $6,340.

• 5427 Robin Road, residential, Larry Woods, 6 p.m. Nov. 15, property valued at $10,125.

72207

• 1700 N. Hughes St., residential, Kepfrean Whitaker, 6 p.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $2,100.

72209

• 6714 Lancaster Road, residential, Austin McCool, 12 a.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $151.

• 9220 Chicot Road, residential, Arnesto Cordova, 9:40 a.m. Nov. 29, property value unknown.

• 2401 W. 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Hotel, 5:30 a.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $3,295.

• 37 Westmont Circle, residential, Leah Strum, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $151.

• 2401 W. 65th St., residential, Sheldon Barr, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $233.

• 8620 Tedburn Dr., residential, Margaret Pace, 7 a.m. Dec. 1, property value unknown.

• 10013 Prospect Loop, residential, Brandon Brown, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 2, property value unknown.

72103

• 7706 Mabelvale CTF, residential, Carla Huggins, 11 a.m. Nov. 11, property valued at $3,300.

72210

•600 Colonel Glenn Plaza, commercial, Playtime Pizza, 6:50 a.m. Dec. 1, property value unknown.

72211

• 12005 Westhaven Dr., commercial, Corky's Barbecue, 5:12 a.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $2,100.

• 420 Markham Mesa Place, residential, Russell Smith, 12 a.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $2,000.

72223

• 15510 Chenal Parkway, commercial, Arby's, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $7,500.

North Little Rock

72113

• 7629 Vestal Blvd., A16, residential, Lexington Park Apartments, 6:20 p.m. Nov. 30, property value unknown.

72114

• 901 N. Maple St., residential, Oscar Jimenez, 5 p.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $2,600.

• 1 Riverfront Place, residential, U.S. Bank, 9:22 a.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

• 1608 W. 16th St., residential, Jose Dominguez-Balderas, 6 p.m. Nov. 23, property valued at $900.

• 1200 Main St., residential, Adrienne Carella, 3:18 p.m. Nov. 24, property valued at $583.

• 800 N. Beech St., residential, Raquel Thomas, 6 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $700.

• 815 S. A. Jones Dr., residential, Beacon, 3:20 a.m. Nov. 28, property value unknown.

•1424 N. Locust St., residential, Romie Phillips and Damien Mitchell, 6:20 p.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $25,051.

• 608 N. Cedar St., residential, Terrence Boles, 5:42 p.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $900.

72116

• 3929 McCain Blvd., residential, juvenile data, 4 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $250.

72117

• 3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Sherry Smith, 2:13 a.m. Nov. 22, property valued at $495.

• 8888 Faulkner Lake Road, residential, Charles Summons, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $1,000.

• 4832 Rogers St., residential, Derek Miller, 12 p.m. Nov. 27, property valued at $350.

• 4508 Rogers St., residential, Maria Segura, 10:11 a.m. Nov. 28, property valued at $720.

• 3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Janis Mezel, 12:37 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $900.

• 2522 Arkansas 161, residential, Brandon Summons, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $15,600.

72118

• 4204 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, property valued $201.