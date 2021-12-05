Business people

MUGS

Grimsley

Johnson

Hurtado

• Lawyers Stuart P. Miller and Craig Cockrell of the Rogers branch of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. have been recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine in its 2021 list of Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. Super Lawyers is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. is a full-service corporate law firm with offices in Little Rock, Rogers, Jonesboro and Austin, Texas.

• Abby Grimsley and Elizabeth Hurtado have been promoted to children's librarians at the Springdale Public Library. Grimsley has a bachelor's degree in theater from Towson University in Maryland and a master's degree in educational theater from New York University in New York. Hurtado holds a bachelor's degree in social communication and public relations from Universidad Catolica de Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic.

• Jen Johnson will move into the role of youth adult librarian at the Springdale Public Library on Jan. 1. She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in history from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in library science from Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge.

