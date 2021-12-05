North Little Rock notebook

Public reopening set for fire station

North Little Rock is inviting the public to a reopening ceremony for Fire Station No. 5 on Dec. 13.

The fire station at 3417 Magnolia St. is in the Park Hill Historic District.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with tours and an open house from 4-8 p.m.

City to cut ribbon on new playground

North Little Rock is to open a new, accessible playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14.

The playground is on the site of the old water fountain in Laman Plaza between the Laman Library and the North Little Rock Community Center.

A news release says the playground "improves access to play for children with disabilities" with officials hoping it will be an added opportunity for families to "spend the day in North Little Rock."

Clinics scheduled to vaccinate kids

Baptist Health will host two vaccination clinics in North Little Rock to provide doses of the pediatric covid-19 vaccine.

Only youths ages 5-11 are eligible, and a second dose will be administered at a later date.

The first clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with the second inoculation scheduled for Jan. 8.

The second clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18, with a second dose scheduled for Jan. 15.

Both clinics will be in the Baptist Health medical office building at 3201 Springhill Dr.

There is no cost to get the vaccinations, and an appointment can be scheduled with Baptist Health online.