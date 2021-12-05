Club news: Christmas gatherings across NWA

Civil War

The Civil War Roundtable of Fort Smith and the River Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at American Legion Post 31, 4901 Midland Blvd., across the street from Kay Rogers Park. The primary topic will be a presentation about Gen. Nathaniel Banks and his Red River Campaign.

The meeting is open to all persons who have an interest in learning, sharing or teaching about that important era in our history. There is no cost to attend.

Information: Email thenard7@gmail.com.

Writers

The Village Lake Writers and Poets will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Bella Vista Public Library. The feature, titled "Life Story From a Writer," will be given by Jan Burgess of Bella Vista. There will be a potluck lunch at noon and readings in the garden, followed by open readings and sharing writers' news. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The club will continue the day with a holiday event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. There will be hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies. The speakers will be co-directors of the museum, Zyta Lucas and Dale Phillips, speaking on "The Dug Hill Story" at 5:30 p.m. A holiday concert by cellist Christian Serrano-Torres will follow.

Information: (608) 642-1294 or email bvvillagewriters@gmail.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 9 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The program will be hosted by Maxine's owner and Holidaze mastermind Hannah Withers and partner Richard Gathright.

Lunch is $15. There will be a Zoom option for those who do not feel comfortable coming in person. Email the club for a link.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW 2952

VFW Post 2952 of Springdale/Fayetteville will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St. in Springdale. This meeting will include the holiday meal, and essay winners will be announced. RSVP is required. Winter clothing will be collected for Parsons Hills Elementary.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonalds. District 3 Vice President Willie Chism will install the officers for 2022.

Entertainment will be provided by the Highland Winds Clarinet Quartet. Pastries, cookies, punch and tea will be served. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

Kiwanis

The (Noon) Kiwanis Club of Rogers will be wrapping gifts for donation at Cabela's in Rogers Dec. 11-24. The wrapping table will be located at the cashier's exit. This project provides resources for the scholarships for high schoolers headed for college, Kids' Closet (Rogers Public Schools), Buddy Picnic, etc.

The club, in sponsorship with Barnes & Noble Booksellers, will also have a Book Fair Dec. 12 at the store.

Information: (479) 619-6580.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall, one block north of the main campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. This is a hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting. Masks are required. Members will receive a Zoom code the day prior to the meeting.

The program will be a sharing of favorite things from weaving projects, tools or gifts to holiday recipes.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Guests and visitors are welcome.

Information: rfselfjr@aol.com.

Military

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be having its Christmas dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The dinner will cost $20 per person. Dress will be coat-and-tie for men, after 5 p.m. attire for women or uniform in either case. RSVP by Dec. 10.

MOAA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to benefit members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors by advocating a strong national defense and by providing needed support to the community. The chapter provides veterans scholarships and is active in the expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Members also coordinate and teach U.S. flag history for local fifth-grade students.

Information: (479) 799-5639 or email daviderophillips@gmail.com.