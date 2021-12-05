CNN fires host Cuomo over actions to aid brother

NEW YORK -- CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo last week to investigate his conduct, after New York's attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategize and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.

CNN hired a law firm for the review.

The firm recommended Chris Cuomo's termination, and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday. Even with the firing, CNN said it will continue to investigate Cuomo's conduct "as appropriate."

The network said that "while in the process of that review, additional information has come to light." CNN would not discuss that information or characterize whether it had anything to do with his brother.

As women came forward accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, his brother, despite being a CNN anchor, pressed sources for information on the accusers and reported back to the governor's staff on what he was learning.

He was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. The transcripts released by James last week revealed considerable more detail about Cuomo's involvement -- details CNN admitted were a surprise even to them.

When it first came to light in May that the anchor had been talking to his brother's advisers, the network acknowledged that he had broken its rules but, as CNN said in a statement upon his suspension last week, "we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

While Cuomo has said he never tried to influence CNN's own coverage of his brother, he told investigators for James about his calls to other journalists to find out what information they had about some of his accusers.

Yet, in an on-air statement, Cuomo gave on CNN following his brother's August resignation, Cuomo said that "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

Cuomo also said that he never "attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward" with accusations against his brother. According to email transcripts released last week, Cuomo wrote to aides that "I have a lead" on one of the accusers, although it was not clear what he meant.

Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot," he said.

FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

