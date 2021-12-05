Coon supper set for Jan. 8 in Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

"The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years," said Mitch Berry. "We are proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy."

"In the past nine years we have been able to raise tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships for Arkansas State University, and we value the opportunity to invest in a group of such deserving students," said Berry.

The Marion and Carolyn Berry Scholarship is awarded to a qualifying Arkansas State University student who shows an interest in public policy and public service. The most recent scholarship recipient was Matthew Blevins of Bradford. Matthew interned in Congressman Rick Crawford's Jonesboro office during the spring of 2020 and graduated the following December with an associate of science degree.

The Gillett Coon Supper is hosted by the Gillett Farmers and Businessman's Club and has long been a required stop on the Arkansas political circuit. Politicians are tested on their political acumen by their willingness to eat the smoked raccoon, according to the release.

The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002.

The founding hosts are Campbell Ward, JPJ Consulting, Mitch Berry, Woosley Gaming Advisors, and Wright Lindsey Jennings.

All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For more information about becoming a sponsor, people may contact Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560 or Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329. The event page is available on Facebook.