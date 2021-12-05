Crystal Bridges celebrates

In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting” sponsors were treated to a preview launch of the exhibition Nov. 6. Organizers say: “‘In American Waters’ is an exhibition in which marine painting is revealed to be so much more than ship portraits. Be transported across time and water on the wave of a diverse range of modern and historical artists including Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis, and many more. Discover the sea as an expansive way to reflect on American culture and environment, learn how coastal and maritime symbols moved inland across the United States, and consider what it means to be ‘in American waters.’”

Exhibition sponsors include Bob and Becky Alexander; Harrison and Rhonda French Family; Marybeth and Micky May-field; Sue and Charles Redfield; Jeff and Sarah Teague, Citizens Bank; and James Zigras.
















