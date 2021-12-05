Cyclamen, kalanchoe and anthurium





Cyclamen plants are native to the Mediterranean region where they bloom in the winter, but will not tolerate a hard frost. It has a tuberose root system, with plants coming in shades of red, pink or white. This makes them a popular flowering plant for Valentine's Day, but since they bloom best in cooler months, they have been gaining in popularity for Christmas plants as well. In their native habitat cyclamen typically go dormant after flowering (coinciding with the Mediterranean’s dry season).





As the plant goes dormant, leaves yellow and fall off so that energy can go into replenishing the tuberous root. Most people throw the plant away when it begins to die back, but with patience, they can come back and rebloom--although a greenhouse helps with this. With bright light and even moisture, they can stay in bloom for 6-8 weeks indoors. In milder climates, they are being planted outdoors. In Arkansas they would survive as a "shoulder plant" in the fall when it cools off before a hard freeze.

Kalanchoe





is a popular succulent houseplant that can bloom off and, on all year--with the proper light requirements. Native to Madagascar, they are not winter hardy in Arkansas. Flower color can range from reds and pinks, to yellow, orange and white. They do best with bright light during the day and low moisture levels. Similar to poinsettias (but not quite as touchy) they are short day plants--meaning that if you want them to bloom, they need bright light during the day and darkness at night.





If you have it in a room with artificial light all the time, move it into an unused bedroom after flowering so it can set more blooms. I used to have one in my office that bloomed 6 months or more a year. When not in bloom, they are just a green succulent plant.

Anthurium





or flamingo flower is native to Mexico and tropical America, where it can bloom from spring through summer. The colorful part is actually called a spathe (a modified leaf) which can come in shades of red, pink or white, with some new color introductions.





The true flower is small and found in the center of the spathe on a structure called a spadix. The plant holds its color for a long period of time, but can be difficult to get to rebloom. They need bright light and should be allowed to dry out a bit in between watering. The plants are poisonous.